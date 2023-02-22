WATCH: Just a clip of some ripped dudes playing handball in their jockstraps in the 1920s

They say the internet remembers forever. And it truly does. You never know what you’re going to find out there on the world wide web. Today, for instance, we discovered a video someone uploaded of a group of sweaty guys playing handball in their jockstraps in the roaring 1920s. Fun!

The 15-minute, vaguely NSFW clip appears on The Internet Archive, a non-profit dedicated to building a digital library of cultural artifacts ranging from outdated computer software programs to old school radio recordings to archival footage of ripped dudes in their skivvies from 100 years ago.

The footage raises a number of questions for us. Who are these men? What is their relationship to one another? Why are they playing handball in their jockstraps? Who’s filming them, and why? Who won the match? And what did they do afterwards?

Unfortunately, the answers to these questions have been lost to time. But the footage remains.

We can’t show it on our site (it’s much too scandalous!), but you can watch it HERE.