WATCH: Karen asks Black delivery driver “Is this a holdup?” in insanely cringey encounter

“Why are you wearing that thing?” a Los Angeles woman asked a Black Postmates delivery driver.

That in and of itself is worthy of a long, frustrated sigh. She was referring to his face covering, but her next question was even more telling: “Is this a holdup?”

In the video, uploaded by delivery driver, Jordan Gipson, the combative and maskless woman refuses to allow Gipson into the building.

The exchange just gets stranger and stranger, and eventually the resident who ordered the food has to come down to the door (wearing a mask) to finally get their food.

Watch: