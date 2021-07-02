WATCH: Kelly Rowland drops a Pride-infused reworking of ‘Finally’ by Ce Ce Peniston

Pride Month may be over but singer Kelly Rowland wants to remind you “Pride is EVERYDAY”. The former Destiny’s Child singer surprised and delighted fans everywhere yesterday by revealing her latest track – in collaboration with Amorphous – is a new track that heavily borrows from the 1991 Ce Ce Peniston classic, ‘Finally’.

(Sidenote: Yes, that song came out 30 years ago.)

Rowland posted a clip of herself singing along to the track, ‘Finally (Cannot Hide It)’ to her Instagram, waving a rainbow flag and goofing around with an inflatable rainbow. The track features a sample of the Ce Ce Peniston original.

The track has been recorded with producers and songwriters Amorphous and MNEK, with the latter penning an additional verse.

i cannot state enough how legendary this is!!! i really have a track with THE kelly rowland, sampling cece peniston’s classic ‘finally’, featuring new vocals from cece herself… Y’ALL!!! i am so blessed!!! 💞 — amorphous (@loneamorphous) July 1, 2021



Amorphous is the musical moniker for 23-year-old Jimir Reece Davis. The Philadelphia-native who’s now based in Los Angeles made a name for himself with his musical mashups. He’s set to release his debut EP, Things Take Shape, which includes this track, next week. ‘Finally (Cannot Hide It)’ is credited to Amorphous (feat. Kelly Rowland and Ce Ce Peniston).

Check out the full version below.

