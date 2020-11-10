WATCH: Kristen Stewart and Dan Levy make Christmas very gay in ‘Happiest Season’

Racing Hallmark and Lifetime to create the year’s biggest queer holiday comedy, queer director/actress Clea DuVall has just dropped the first trailer for her yuletide-themed romantic comedy Happiest Season.

Related: Daily Dose: Laura Dern & Kristen Stewart stage one of the biggest hoaxes in history

The film stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, a proud lesbian in a long-term relationship with Harper (Mackenzie Davis). When Harper invites Abby home for the holidays, Abby plans to propose. Little does she know that Harper hasn’t told her family about Abby…or even come out to them at all. As the holiday shenanigans kick-off, a panicked Abby phones her bestie John (Dan Levy) for help, dragging him into the family insanity.

Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Academy Award-winner Mary Steenburgen also star. Happiest Season arrives in time for the holidays this November 25.