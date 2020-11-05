WATCH: Lady Bunny and Bianca Del Rio launch their own cable news channel…kinda

Anyone sick of watching cable news or totally addicted to watching cable news, take note: the trailer for HHN: Hateful Hags Network has arrived. The new comedy special starring Drag Race alumni Lady Bunny and Bianca Del Rio arrives November 12.

Related: Bianca Del Rio slams ‘blonde b*tch’ who filmed her West End performance

Both Lady Bunny and Bianca Del Rio gained notoriety for their savage humor while appearing on Drag Race. The new comedy special–presented on Vimeo, due to COVID-19–finds the pair combining forces to parody cable news talk shows Weekend Update style…which is just how we like it. Expect plenty of wigs, glamour and no shortage of shade.

Hateful Hags Network debuts on Vimeo November 12. Visit the official site of the special for information about tickets.