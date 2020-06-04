WATCH: LAPD chief told to “suck my d*ck and choke on it” during live Zoom call

As protesting against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd‘s death continues to maintain momentum in Los Angeles and in cities across America, countless stories of authorities mistreating peaceful demonstrators just keep racking up.

And during a live broadcast Zoom chat, one caller made his opinion crystal clear to LAPD Chief Michael Moore.

Related: White supremacists wave bats and shout antigay slurs at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors

The meeting was viewed by several hundred people, with callers condemning the LAPD’s response to the protests and calling on Moore to resign after he said that people rioting across the city are equally to blame for Floyd’s death.

One caller, a man named Jeremy Frisch, has gone viral with his message.

Related: Kayleigh McEnany’s excuse for Trump hiding in a bunker is simultaneously hilarious and nauseating

Here’s what he said:

“Black lives matter. Defund the police. I find it disgusting that the LAPD is slaughtering peaceful protestors on the street. I had two friends go to the protest in Beverly Hills a couple days ago and the protestors were peaceful until the police showed up with their excessive, violent force shooting rubber bullets and throwing tear gas. Is this what you think of, protecting and serving? Because I think it’s bullsh*t. F*ck you Michael Moore. I refuse to call you an officer or a chief because you don’t deserve those titles. You are a disgrace. Suck my d*ck and choke on it. I yield my time. F*ck you.”

Watch: