WATCH: Lauren Boebert gets kicked out of the theater for having a meltdown during ‘Beetlejuice’

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has confirmed her ejection from a performance of the Beetlejuice musical on Sunday night.

The incident took place at the Buell Theatre in Denver. The Denver Post broke the story.

It says two people were asked to leave. It reports they were vaping, singing along loudly, using their phones to take footage of the show, and making a general nuisance of themselves. During the intermission, they received a warning to behave.

However, after an audience member made a further complaint about them five minutes into the second half, an usher asked those concerned to leave. Video footage shows it was Lauren Boebert and an unidentified man.

They did not go quietly.

“They told me they would not leave,” the usher told Denver Post. “I told them that they need to leave the theater and if they do not, they will be trespassing. The patrons said they would not leave. I told them I would (be) going to get Denver Police. They said go get them.”

Apparently, one of those asked to leave also said, “Do you know who I am?”

Lauren Boebert in the foyer of the Buell Theatre, after being asked to leave

Boebert spokesperson confirms the story

A spokesperson for Boebert, Drew Sexton, said the lawmaker had not been vaping. She had used her phone to take a photo of the show as she did not know there was a no-camera policy.

“I can confirm the stunning and salacious rumors: in her personal time, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is indeed a supporter of the performing arts (gasp!) and, to the dismay of a select few, enthusiastically enjoyed a weekend performance of ‘Beetlejuice’.”

Sexton said Boebert enjoyed the show (well, what she saw of it), and encouraged others to check out its “fantastic cast, tremendous visuals and plenty of loud laughs” — but, he added, “with a gentle reminder to leave their phones outside of the venue.”

Boebert later took to X to confirm her support for the show.

“It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅”

It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭



Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

Video released

Last night, Denver Arts & Venues, which owns the venue, released security footage of Boebert being escorted from her seat and out of the building.

At one point (the 1’30” mark) Boebert holds her phone up while being escorted from the venue, possibly taking a selfie. As she leaves the theater, she and the mystery man hold hands.

Boebert’s run-ins with the law

Although police do not appear to have been called on this occasion, it wouldn’t be the first time Boebert has run into trouble with the law.

In 2020, when running for Congress, the Denver Post revealed Boebert had a history of minor arrests: on at least four occasions in the previous decade. This included alleged harassment of a neighbor (for which she was not subsequently charged) and failure to appear in court for disorderly conduct charges (later dropped).

In 2016, she rolled her truck into a ditch and was charged with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle.

Last April, Boebert announced she was divorcing her husband, Jayson, of 18 years. In May, Insider ran a report on cops being called out twice to the Boebert household in the preceding months.

On December 11 last year. One of Lauren’s teenage sons called 911 and said his father was “throwing” him around the house. The sobbing teen told cops “He called me a psycho when he’s the…”, he added, trailing off.

Asked where his mom, Lauren, was, the boy said she was staying in the farmhouse adjacent to their main home. He said his parents were going through some issues.

Cops were dispatched. However, within minutes, the teen called back and recanted the allegations of a physical altercation. Lauren Boebert then took the phone from him and told the dispatcher, “OK. There was an argument over dinner. I understand you guys got to come and talk to them … Just to let you know, I have him,” she told the dispatcher in a recording heard by Insider. “He doesn’t need help. But yeah, they can come here.”

Cops visited the house but took no further action.

Boebert faces tough re-election battle

Boerbert won re-election in 2022 by just a few hundred votes. Recent polls suggest she is 1-2 points behind her challenger in 2024, Democrat Adam Frisch. The Democrat, who ran against her in the midterms last year, is also outraising her campaign funds by a ratio of three to one.