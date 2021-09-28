desert wanderer

WATCH: Lee Pace drives fans into intergalactic thirst with latest share

By

Sci-fi fans are thrilled that Foundation has finally premiered its first two episodes on AppleTV+, but you don’t need to be an Isaac Asimov reader to appreciate a recent post from one of the show’s stars.

Out actor Lee Pace plays “Brother Day (Cleon XII), a middle-aged genetic clone of Cleon I and the reigning Emperor of the 12,000-year old Galactic Empire.” The show is based on Asimov’s sprawling book series of the same name about a mathematician who “develops a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology.”

Related: Lee Pace speaks openly about being queer, says he’s “always felt very safe”

In celebration of the premiere, Pace took to Twitter and proved a different kind of equation: desert landscape + shirtless Lee Pace = thirst.

“We spent the past two years traveling around the 🌏  to shoot this epic adaption of Isaac Asimov’s #Foundation,” he captioned the video.

Fans had a lot to say:

And that got people remembering all those other times Pace made them sweat:

Foundation airs Fridays on AppleTV+.