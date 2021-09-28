WATCH: Lee Pace drives fans into intergalactic thirst with latest share

Sci-fi fans are thrilled that Foundation has finally premiered its first two episodes on AppleTV+, but you don’t need to be an Isaac Asimov reader to appreciate a recent post from one of the show’s stars.

Out actor Lee Pace plays “Brother Day (Cleon XII), a middle-aged genetic clone of Cleon I and the reigning Emperor of the 12,000-year old Galactic Empire.” The show is based on Asimov’s sprawling book series of the same name about a mathematician who “develops a theory of psychohistory, a new and effective mathematical sociology.”

In celebration of the premiere, Pace took to Twitter and proved a different kind of equation: desert landscape + shirtless Lee Pace = thirst.

“We spent the past two years traveling around the 🌏 to shoot this epic adaption of Isaac Asimov’s #Foundation,” he captioned the video.

Fans had a lot to say:

Lee Pace's back muscles…I…lord, help me. pic.twitter.com/xylwmZ8ee3 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 23, 2021

Lee Pace just posted this video of him sauntering through the desert shirtless and it's now THR's frontrunner for Best Picture at the 2022 Oscars pic.twitter.com/y8pZB0yH3b — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 23, 2021

take me to the beach that makes you fall in love with lee pace https://t.co/HmFdDHQo1a — alex (@alex_abads) September 23, 2021

lee pace said forget female james bond, it's time for hollywood to cast a male Tomb Raider https://t.co/I5ioWEQfR6 — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) September 23, 2021

And that got people remembering all those other times Pace made them sweat:

Lee Pace is trending and I haven't seen any appreciation for Roy/the Masked Bandit in The Fall, so I must rectify this pic.twitter.com/63Ac5gMLto — ??spooky ash?? (@Returner424) September 24, 2021

I am once again thinking about this picture of Lee Pace,,,,,,, pic.twitter.com/HF90LkgOSp — shelby. (@cathedralslut) September 25, 2021

goodmorning lee pace is 6'5 pic.twitter.com/fU1y9deN2k — a (@starlessaint) September 20, 2021

Lee Pace can do whatever the f he wants and you WILL clap pic.twitter.com/S2flIkYFC9 — qiqi protection squad (@optyck) September 22, 2021

Foundation airs Fridays on AppleTV+.