WATCH: If you liked ‘Heartstopper’, you’ll love ‘Big Boys’

Already finished binging Season 1 of Heartstopper? Need something else to watch? You have to check out Big Boys.

Queer writer Jack Rooke’s new British comedy series follows two mismatched lads who strike up an unlikely friendship after being thrown together at university. During their freshman year, the guys explore, experiment, and discover themselves, helping each other along the way.

28-year-old Rooke based the series on his own experiences at university and discovering his sexuality while grieving the sudden loss of his father.

Watch the trailer for Big Boys below and stream the entire season HERE.