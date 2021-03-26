WATCH: Lil Nas X gives a lap dance to Satan in bonkers new video

After announcing the track in July 2020, setting a release date eight months later, and literally paying fans to promote it, Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” has arrived in full.

Was it worth the wait? Well, factoring in the otherworldly and super-gay video that accompanies it, we’re going to go with yes.

Making it even more special, the 21-year-old musician also shared a letter to his younger, closeted self.

“Dear 14-year-old Montero,” Nas X begins, referring to his given name, Montero Lamar Hill. “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer.”

“I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for so many other queer people to simply exist,” he continues.

“You see, this is very scary for me, people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda. But the truth is, I am. The agenda to make people stay the fuck out of other people’s lives and stop dictating who they should be.”

But it’s really all about the video, which we’ll have on repeat today: