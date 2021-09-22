WATCH: Lil Nas X performs touching cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Lil Nas X was a guest on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge show yesterday. Guests on the UK radio show typically perform live versions of their hits and a cover version.

Surprising many, Lil Nax X’s choice of cover was the classic Dolly Parton hit, ‘Jolene’.

The gay singer and rapper performed a fairly stripped-down version of the track, accompanied by guitarists and drummer. You can watch it below.

Lil Nas X told the show, “This song is kind of like beautifully sad, you know? I like the little twang, like the country twang in it. So I was like, ‘Lemme try this out’.”

Fans were quick to praise the performance.

“Lil Nas X has genuinely come so far in such a short amount of time,” said YouTuber Trusted Texan. “Montero is by far my favorite album this year – and that says a lot. Very proud of what he has accomplished and even what he has done behind the scenes. Can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Another, Kelzu, said, “I love everything about this. His voice. His fit. The mic with flowers. The band. EVERYTHING.”

Others said they hoped to one day see a Lil Nas X/Dolly Parton collaboration.

Other songs he performed for the show included ‘Dead Right Now’, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘That’s What I Want’.

Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, was released last Friday. It’s currently in pole position on the midweek album charts in the UK, but is currently only a few sales ahead of the competition before the week’s official number one is announced this Friday. It is also on track to debut toward the top of the Billboard 200 album chart, which will be announced Sunday.

