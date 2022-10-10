WATCH: After losing his mom, a gay man finds love in the unlikeliest of places in this dramedy series

In film and television, meet-cutes often happen at the bar, or at the park, or maybe even at the office. But the upcoming series For Years To Come is built around a meet-cute we’ve certainly never seen before.

Grieving the loss of his mother, Johnny (James Patrick Nelson) isn’t necessarily in the right headspace to be meeting any cute guys. But then he’s introduced to his mom’s hospice nurse, Edward (James W. Wong), and he’s surprised to feel some butterflies in his stomach.

Is there actually a connection here, or is Johnny just grasping at the memories of his mother?

That’s just one of the many questions at the heart of For Years To Come, a new romantic dramedy from creator and star James Patrick Nelson. The series explores the nuances of loss and love, and the complexities that come from welcoming someone new into your life while saying goodbye to another.

Nelson’s Johnny is going through something of a midlife crisis, grappling with the loss of a parent and contending with his own life choices up until this point. As it turns out, he never came out to his mother (“I just figured I would tell her when there was somebody in my life I felt like she should meet”), and now he’s afraid he’s missed the chance to build a real relationship with his father, too.

As the two try to mend their bond, Johnny realizes there’s quite a bit he didn’t know about his dad (played by veteran character actor Richard Riehle), like the fact that he used to be an adult film director! Just another of life’s many surprises…

With a healthy dose of both comedy and drama, Nelson sees For Years To Come as a chance to tell an authentic story about the complexities of the LGBTQ experience, an opportunity he doesn’t take lightly: “Limited representation fuels internalized homophobia” Nelson says to The Los Angeles Blade.

“How do queer people learn to cherish the remarkable nuances of our identities if we rarely see nuanced, authentic portraits of ourselves on screen?”

As the independent series prepares for a run on the festival circuit, Nelson has shared an early trailer for For Years To Come, which you can watch below. Keep an eye on Nelson’s website for more details, to be announced.