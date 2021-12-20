sorry?

Watch Louis C.K. say ‘f**got’ seven times – “with love” – in new special

By

Disgraced comedian Louis C.K. has released a new stand-up comedy special via his website, and clips featuring bits about gender and sexuality have begun making the rounds on Twitter.

The special, titled Sorry, was filmed this past summer at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s his first special since 2020, and comes about five years after the now 54-year-old comedian was accused by five women of publicly masturbating in front of them.

In the new special, C.K. delivers a speech praising the “gender-fluid thing.”

“And the best idea is this gender-fluid thing, this is a great f*ckin’ idea,” he says. “The way I barely understand it is it’s just something in the middle, like a fretless bass.”

But just two years ago — when he didn’t think he was being recorded — he sang a slightly different tune when he told an audience: “They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as they/them, because I identify as gender-neutral.’ Oh, OK. You should address me as ‘there’ because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother’s c*nt.”

In the same set, he talked about fighting with his doctor:

‘You need to stop eating ice cream.’ I said, ‘You need to go f*ck yourself. And don’t ever touch me again, you old f*ggot. You old f*cking Jewish f*g. Get your f*cking hands off me.’ You’re f*cking with my ice cream, I get upset.

Which led to tweets like this one, from writer and Sirius XM host Michelangelo Signorile:

C.K. continues his bit by talking about gay men, and while generally supportive, the broad generalizations and repeated use of the word f*ggot may not strike everyone as entertaining.

So is performing in front of a big set piece that says “Sorry” the same thing as actually facing up to his past actions and words?

C.K.’s critics sure don’t seem to think so, and they definitely don’t appreciate that NBC aired an ad for it during SNL: