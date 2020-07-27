WATCH: What made Lily Tomlin storm off the set of an evening talk show?

Lily Tomlin’s career is abundant with highlights, but here’s an item from the footnotes of Hollywood you probably don’t know as well as 9 to 5 or Grace and Frankie.
The year was 1972 and Tomlin, about a year into her relationship with the great Jane Wagner but over two decades away from coming out publicly as gay, made an appearance on The Dick Cavett Show. This was before late night shows had their famous guests play pin the tail on the donkey or do go kart races — they actually used to sit and chat at length if you can believe it.
During the episode she had a less-than-favorable moment with the show’s second guest, Chad Everett (star of the then-hit show Medical Center TV).
About half way into his appearance, Everett, who was already letting his male chauvinist flag fly uncomfortably high, made some jokes about his wife that caused Tomlin to make her immediate exit.
The moment grew quite awkward, though watching it now only makes us bigger fans of Tomlin’s than we even thought possible.
Check it out below at around the 6:30 mark:
rocknstan
I viewed this back in the day, and I could retain two conflicting thoughts.
I loved both Chad and Lily.
On Cavett’s show, Chad betrayed his lack of intelligence and bourgeoise roots, however, praising his “little wifey sweety” [my words] as a possession.
At the time, I realized that liberation was more important than a misplaced gay crush.
Chad would have to go.
Lily and Jane’s collective genius continue to astound me, especially their work on “Modern Scream,” and we rubber eaters can sustain our unnatural obsession as politically correct.
cuteguy
If this savage was alive today, he’d be a trump supporter, for sure. His wife is the most beautiful animal he owns?! What pity for his “animal” wife. I’m sure she had her own issues if she put up with that garbage