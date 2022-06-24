WATCH: Madonna’s star-studded album release party and performance proves why she’ll always be #1

Madonna‘s Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones release show in NYC last night was a party for the ages.
The singer’s new 16-track remix compilation album is finally out today (with a stunning 50-track version on the way soon), and she brought out a sickening line up of queer performers to help kick off its release — and NYC Pride weekend — the absolute right way.
Madge surely got us all into the groove with Rupaul’s Drag Race alum performances, a saucy surprise collab, and the dance floor queen herself showing out.
A few stunning queens came out to lend their talents to this celebration, and we’re all a little better for it:
Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen kept the crowd warm with her trademark wit.
Bob the Drag Queen conversa com o público enquanto chama outras performances pic.twitter.com/BrQWBcaOjJ
— Madonna Literal (@MadonnaLiteral1) June 24, 2022
Meanwhile, season 6 contestant Laganja Estranja came out to perform as only one of the best lipsyncers in the show’s history could.
I never thought in a million years I would add @Madonna dancer to my resume!! Thank you MUTHA M for having me, I am honored to bring new LYFE to your masterpiece!! #vogue pic.twitter.com/y9rFOakNQC
— Laganja Estranja 🏳️⚧️ (@LaganjaEstranja) June 24, 2022
Season 7 winner Violet Chachki gagged the audience with her aerial skills.
not @madonna yet BUT #wow @worldofwomennft 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/6KEuB8loDV
— Goldfish1111 ✈️➡️ NYC🗽 (@Goldfish111111) June 24, 2022
Violet also lipsynced to “B*tch, I’m Madonna” — before being stormed by Bob for the Nicki verse.
Bob the Drag Queen (and Violet Chachki) performing at Madonna’s #FinallyEnoughLove @thatonequeen pic.twitter.com/N2Hsc2d74G
— BTDQ videos // Monétion member (@btdqvideos) June 24, 2022
Then came a surprise guest appearance with the collab we didn’t know we wanted and absolutely needed:
Rising fem rapper Saucy Santana came through for a performance of “Material Girl” — both Madonna’s and Santana’s, that is. The two different “Material Girl” singles were mashed-up in a remix we can’t wait to hear hit streaming.
— v (@ViralMaterials) June 24, 2022
Santana also showed out on his new song “Booty” alongside super talented dancers (tagged here as Sasha Mallory and Sohey Sugihara from Legendary star Dashaun Wesley’s Insta story).
David Banda 🤴🏿🛐#Madonna #FinallyEnoughLove pic.twitter.com/0aH6iqrdZ5
— ❦ Đιѕ¢íρυℓα ∂є M̶α∂σηηα ❦ (@FinallyL0V3_) June 24, 2022
Finally is the woman of the night, the Madame of the X, the confessor of the dance floor, Madonna:
Fans got a video clip megamix displaying just a fraction of her long career.
2022 – #Madonna Finally Enough Love party in New York City. [7] #FinallyEnoughLove #WOWFinallyEnoughLove
Video by Mike Killmon pic.twitter.com/CDYXsFA6Ll
— Madonna Paradise (@MadonnaParadise) June 24, 2022
This video of her iconic performing talent needs no explanation:
She definitely needs to go on tour!#Madonna pic.twitter.com/0QYGGiLfqC
— Joshua (@Joshua95366493) June 24, 2022
Madonna featured a sweet one-on-one moment dancing with her son, David Banda.
🌈👑Madonna was dancing with her son #DavidBanda at the #NYC #LGBTQIA #PRIDE event last night!
🤎💜💙💚💛🧡❤️#NewMusicAlert #Madonna #FinallyEnoughLove #remix #album #NewMusicFriday pic.twitter.com/BmNjdr37IA
— Madonna Pop Crush Fan – FinallyEnoughLove June 24 (@Madonna86049046) June 24, 2022
And the whole ensemble closed out the show, stars and all, with one final power-packed number.
2022 – #Madonna Finally Enough Love party in New York City. [18] #FinallyEnoughLove #WOWFinallyEnoughLove pic.twitter.com/069iOsivJD
— Madonna Paradise (@MadonnaParadise) June 24, 2022
12 Comments
graphicjack
the queen. period. fifty #1s on the dance chart. best selling female artist. voice of a (gay) generation.
lykeitiz
Yes….absolutely!
Sqwoah
She’s not my voice. I guess she can be your voice if that’s what you want, but don’t include all gay people in that. The voice of a gay generation should probably be a gay voice.
Jim
Madonna # 1??? Paaaleeesee
She’s a has been
Man About Town
Right, that’s why she continues to sell millions of records and perform in sold-out concerts.
Caine
@Jim – get back to us when you make 36 million dollars on something.
“At the 2020 Billboard year-end boxscore charts, it was reported that the Madam X tour had grossed over $36,385,935.”
craigbrew2
I agree with you Jim. She needs to just go away.
SoloMcDaniel
I heard this was kind of a last minute thing so rehearsal was probably limited but this makes Britney’s 2007 VMA performance look like a masterpiece.
Just.my.opinion
Madonna is not #1 at anything, never has been, and never will be.
lykeitiz
Yes, that’s certainly just.your.opinion.
It definitely is not fact.
GentlemanCaller
Madonna WAS great, but not so much since 2005. Which is why instead of new music, she’s falling back on the comfy has-been pillow of a rehashed greatest hits collection. Why create contemporary music nobody likes, when your cult will happily buy remixes of the songs of their youth?
Thad
As ever, Madonna polarizes.