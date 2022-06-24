WATCH: Madonna’s star-studded album release party and performance proves why she’ll always be #1

Madonna‘s Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones release show in NYC last night was a party for the ages.

The singer’s new 16-track remix compilation album is finally out today (with a stunning 50-track version on the way soon), and she brought out a sickening line up of queer performers to help kick off its release — and NYC Pride weekend — the absolute right way.

Madge surely got us all into the groove with Rupaul’s Drag Race alum performances, a saucy surprise collab, and the dance floor queen herself showing out.

A few stunning queens came out to lend their talents to this celebration, and we’re all a little better for it:

Drag Race season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen kept the crowd warm with her trademark wit.

Bob the Drag Queen conversa com o público enquanto chama outras performances pic.twitter.com/BrQWBcaOjJ — Madonna Literal (@MadonnaLiteral1) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, season 6 contestant Laganja Estranja came out to perform as only one of the best lipsyncers in the show’s history could.

I never thought in a million years I would add @Madonna dancer to my resume!! Thank you MUTHA M for having me, I am honored to bring new LYFE to your masterpiece!! #vogue pic.twitter.com/y9rFOakNQC — Laganja Estranja 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LaganjaEstranja) June 24, 2022

Season 7 winner Violet Chachki gagged the audience with her aerial skills.

Violet also lipsynced to “B*tch, I’m Madonna” — before being stormed by Bob for the Nicki verse.

Bob the Drag Queen (and Violet Chachki) performing at Madonna’s #FinallyEnoughLove @thatonequeen pic.twitter.com/N2Hsc2d74G — BTDQ videos // Monétion member (@btdqvideos) June 24, 2022

Then came a surprise guest appearance with the collab we didn’t know we wanted and absolutely needed:

Rising fem rapper Saucy Santana came through for a performance of “Material Girl” — both Madonna’s and Santana’s, that is. The two different “Material Girl” singles were mashed-up in a remix we can’t wait to hear hit streaming.

Santana also showed out on his new song “Booty” alongside super talented dancers (tagged here as Sasha Mallory and Sohey Sugihara from Legendary star Dashaun Wesley’s Insta story).

Finally is the woman of the night, the Madame of the X, the confessor of the dance floor, Madonna:

Fans got a video clip megamix displaying just a fraction of her long career.

2022 – #Madonna Finally Enough Love party in New York City. [7] #FinallyEnoughLove #WOWFinallyEnoughLove Video by Mike Killmon pic.twitter.com/CDYXsFA6Ll — Madonna Paradise (@MadonnaParadise) June 24, 2022

This video of her iconic performing talent needs no explanation:

Madonna featured a sweet one-on-one moment dancing with her son, David Banda.

And the whole ensemble closed out the show, stars and all, with one final power-packed number.