WATCH: More major mask meltdowns caught on tape because Americans are special

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, as well as nearly every public health expert and elected official in America (aside from Donald Trump and a handful of his minions), recommend people wear cloth face masks when out in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Yet there continues to be those who refuse to practice basic human decency, with their excuses ranging from “I don’t want to!” to “You can’t tell me what to do!” In recent weeks, videos of people throwing public temper tantrums over being asked to wear masks have been going viral. We already did one round up of videos, but the hits just keep on coming…

A woman in zebra print leggings at a New York City bagel shop coughed on another customer after they expressed concern over her not wearing a mask inside the store…

Words truly cannot express my disappointment in humanity these days. I know there are bigger problems in the nation… Posted by Ally Goodbaum on Saturday, June 6, 2020

Not one but two customers got into a screaming matches with employees at an El Ahorro grocery store in Dallas, Texas after they were blocked from entering unless they put on face coverings…

Mans had no mask at El Ahorro on parker and Airline ??? pic.twitter.com/toLOm3GXKa — Sniffy_DKE (@Sniffy_Dke) June 30, 2020

A bar-goer in Belmont, California was caught on surveillance tape coughing on a bartender after he informed her she would need to wear a mask if she wasn’t going to socially distance from others…

WATCH: Woman coughs on #Belmont bartender after being told to wear mask https://t.co/zAlOX468Kw pic.twitter.com/K1qtoDO59t — KRON4 News (@kron4news) June 29, 2020

A lady wearing a floral beach coverup (not at the beach) screamed spat on a gas station employee in Colorado after he said she needed to wear a mask while buying lottery tickets…

I’ve been hearing about “Karen” but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spit on an essential worker bc he enforced the rule of wear a mask. In response, she spit on him in. I wanted to cry pic.twitter.com/WxKMgvJvEp — Jillcattt (@Jillcattt) June 28, 2020

A Lyft passenger threatened to give his driver “a sh*tty review” and called him a “candy-ass f*ggot” and a “f*cking w*tback” for asking him to wear a mask per the ride-sharing app’s policy…

A belligerent Pier 1 shopper in Jacksonville, Florida violently coughed on a cancer patient and mother of 10 after she asked why she wasn’t wearing a face covering inside the store…

BONUS: Here’s a video that went viral back in May of a woman explaining how wearing a face mask caused her to have a panic attack, making her heart beat faster and her palms feel clammy.

Sorry, Lady. The mask didn't make your heart race, cause you to pant and give you heart palpitations. Either you just saw Chris Hemsworth walk by without a shirt on, or you're having a panic attack. https://t.co/8toCx1vKp5 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 22, 2020

