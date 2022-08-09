WATCH: Male models and bodily fluids abound in this Palme d’Or-winning social satire

Now that‘s how you promote a movie!

The trailer for Ruben Östlund’s dark social satire, Triangle Of Sadness, has us hooked from the first frame: A shirtless Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats, Matthias & Maxime) saunters in and joins a group of other strapping male models for an audition, leading to a hilarious bit about modeling for a grumpy brand versus a smiley brand.

But it’s all, appropriately, a bit of a bait-and-switch. This isn’t just a comedy about the high-end fashion world—it’s a wicked takedown of the wealthy elite. Dickinson’s aging model (he’s *gasp* 25!) boards a luxury cruise liner with his girlfriend and a smattering of hoity-toity clientele, embarking on a doomed adventure where Östlund cleverly pulls the rug out from under his audience, again and again.

From the looks of it, things go south fast. Choppy waters and some casual food poisoning are a dangerous mix, and soon rich people are vomiting, bodily fluids are strewn across the floor, and toilets start exploding. But all of that’s before the ship sinks and the survivors are left stranded on a desert island.

For anyone who’s seen Östlund’s past films (Force Majeure, The Square), you’ll know that the Swedish writer/director specializes in this kind of takedown of social mores, revealing what can happen to so-called polite society when unexpected catastrophe strikes. He’s a filmmaker that revels in discomfort, and Triangle Of Sadness certainly looks to pull viewers out of their comfort zone and drop them in the middle of the ocean.

Also starring Woody Harrelson as the boat’s surly captain, Charlbi Dean, and Dolly De Leon, the film made a splash when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, earning the prestigious Palme d’Or top prize (Östlund’s second, after The Square).

And now, Triangle Of Sadness is finally heading to theaters, set to debut on October 7 after festival runs in New York and Toronto.

You can watch its first trailer below. But don’t let those models fool you—things get gross (in a good way).