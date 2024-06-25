While Manu Rios’ Elite era has long ended, the Spanish heartthrob isn’t straying too far from the show’s roots.

Since walking away from the blockbuster YA telenovela – and his beloved character Patrick – at the end of the show’s sixth season, Ríos channeled his inner gay cowboy alongside Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s queer Western short A Strange Way of Life and joined forces with Elite co-star Aron Piper in the Netflix thriller Muted.

For his next project, the 25-year-old has reunited with Elite creator Carlos Montero on the new Netflix series Breathless (Respira in Spanish).

Although images of the medical drama were previously released, we are now getting our first true glimpse of the thrill ride fans can expect seeing Ríos transform into a doctor on the series.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for Breathless and it’s safe to say we are winded.

The clip stars with Ríos and the other doctors reaffirming their pledge to the Hippocratic Oath interspersed with hectic scenes of their lives in and out of the hospital.

Ríos plays Biel, one of the overworked residents at Joaquín Sorolla hospital, who in between assisting in life-and-death emergency room surgeries also finds time to get into compromising positions with fellow staff members.

He also looks to be reviving his childhood singing career – Rios was labeled the “Spanish Justin Bieber” and later joined the Spanish children’s musical group Parchís – as he’s seen belting out a tune in one scene.

But there is turmoil, as Ríos character must decide whether to continue treating patients during a hospital strike or join the frontlines in hopes of receiving better working conditions.

Netflix revealed the official synopsis for the series:

Joaquín Sorolla hospital is much more than a public hospital in Valencia where lives are saved on a daily basis. Doctors and residents work hard in the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tensions, emotions and even desire accelerate the hearts of a staff who live increasingly on the edge. The arrival of a distinguished patient highlights the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse for what is to become an unprecedented and drastic strike.

Although it’s unclear if Ríos’ character is queer, the trailer does hint at the steamy man-on-man action taking place amongst the medical workers at the hospital.

Nurse!

Besides Ríos, the cast features an acclaimed group of Spanish actors including: Najwa Nimri (Money Heist), Aitana Sánchez Gijón (Parallel Mothers), Blanca Suárez, Borja Luna, Ana Rayo and Alfonso Bassave.

With the final season of Elite is debuting on July 26, fans won’t have to wait too long to see Ríos in his scrubs. All eight episodes of Breathless will start streaming on August 30th.

Check out the exhilarating first trailer for Breathless below:

