WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I don’t believe in evolution”

When she isn’t busy attacking US embassies for flying Pride flags, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) other current priority is her ‘Fire Fauci’ legislation (HR 2316).

The act, which is very unlikely to pass, accuses Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of failing to “provide Americans with accurate information about the COVID–19 pandemic and has shown distrust in the American private sector and American ingenuity.”

Greene appeared on the Steve Bannon Real America’s Voice show yesterday to explain why she wants to see Fauci dismissed. She also happened to drop into the conversation her disbelief in evolution.

Bannon asked Greene to clarify she appeared to oppose scientists researching how viruses may mutate to cause harm to humans. Greene said she was against any efforts to alter or manufacture viruses to be more harmful, even if only in the name of research. Watch from the 2’35” mark below.

“I don’t buy it because I don’t believe in evolution,” says Greene to Bannon’s query. “I don’t believe in that type of so-called ‘science,” she says, using her fingers to indicate quotes around the word ‘science’.

“I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God. And these viruses were not making people sick until they created them and made them into … weaponized them to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick.”

A longtime critic of Fauci, Greene’s position has hardened further since the release of emails from Fauci from the early days of the pandemic. The emails were made public following a Freedom of Information request.

Between 2014-2019, the US public health agency, the National Institute of Health, gave $600,000 to the Wuhan Institute of Virology via a grant to the New York-based non-profit group EcoHealth Alliance.

This was intended for the purpose of researching bat coronaviruses, which were already known to pose a potential risk to humans if they ever crossed from one species to the other.

Early last year, as President Trump made suggestions that Covid might have emerged in a Wuhan Lab, Fauci publicly said he believed that it was more likely Covid-19 jumped from bats to humans rather than being something artificially or deliberately manipulated into existence.

Peter Daszak, head of EcoHealth Alliance, later emailed Dr. Fauci in April 2020, praising him as “brave” for speaking out against the lab leak theory.

For Greene and other conspiracists, this appears to suggest that Fauci and the lab in Wuhan were in cahoots.

Last week, Fauci had rubbished the idea that this email proved anything.

“You can misconstrue it however you want,” he told CNN. “That email was from a person to me saying ‘thank you’ for whatever it is he thought I said, and I said that I think the most likely origin is a jumping of species. I still do think it is, at the same time as I’m keeping an open mind that it might be a lab leak.”

“The idea I think is quite farfetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves as well as other people. I think that’s a bit far out.”

Fauci is the top adviser to President Biden on Covid-19 and is respected as one of the world’s leading experts on viruses. Last week, following the release of the emails, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki defended Fauci on Thursday, saying, “The president and the administration feel that Dr. Fauci has played an incredible role in getting the pandemic under control, being a voice to the public throughout the course of this pandemic.”

Greene has consistently spoken out against Covid restrictions and mask-wearing. She was mocked earlier in the year for sharing her “Covid-protection” workout, called the idea of vaccine passports “Biden’s Mark of the Beast”, and was among several GOP lawmakers to refuse to wear masks on the house floor last month.

