WATCH: Marta Beatchu kikis with “Making the Cut” contestant Jonny Cota

Marta Beatchu (@martabeatchu), the Peruvian queen of Los Angeles, caught up recently with Jonny Cota, fresh off his appearance on season 1 of Making the Cut.

They talk about the show, which streams on Amazon Prime and is hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gun, reality TV in the time of quarantine, his amazing competitors, getting read by Naomi Campbell, and his advice for up and coming designers.

If you haven’t watched the finale, SPOILER ALERT!