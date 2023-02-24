WATCH: Meet the five queer OnlyFans creators revealing all in new eye-opening docuseries ‘Click Boys’

You know their faces, you definitely know their bodies, but do you really know them?

Click Boys is a brand new, original five-part docuseries about the guys on your screen—the LGBTQ+ adult performers who make their living on subscription content platforms like OnlyFans.

Featuring self-proclaimed “erotic artist” Ty Mitchell, silver daddy Lance Charger, and more, Click Boys follows five creators through their “real life triumphs and struggles,” peeling back the curtain on a rapidly changing industry.

And they’re not shy about it! In the first-look trailer, Matthew Camp talks openly about how the pandemic was a boon to independent adult content creators, sharing that “you can make as much as a lawyer makes” on a platform like OnlyFans. Law degree, who?

According to the official synopsis, the guys will “share details about their personal lives, what influenced their decision to do OnlyFans and how it has affected their lives behind the scenes.”

Click Boys—which comes from World Of Wonder, the company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race—premieres February 27 on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes dropping every Monday, each focusing on a different performer.

You can watch the trailer here, and then scroll below to learn more about all five of our “click boys”:

Matthew Camp

“This former go-go dancer talks empowerment through sexual liberation and chronicles his day-to-day life as a super successful business-oriented erotic model.”

Brock Banks

“This proud Puerto Rican and self described ‘short king’ discusses sexual liberation, family life friction and the joys of moonlighting as a drag queen.”

Lance Charger

“This silver stud “daddy” talks about his rise to fame during lockdown, overcoming body dysmorphia and finding harmony between corporate life and adult content creation.”

Noah Way

“This trans OnlyFans star shares his thoughts regarding stigma around sex, body positivity as a transgender man, and channeling creativity through art and sex.”

Ty Mitchell

“This erotic artist and intellectual reflects on the sacred balance between drag and sexuality and the transient nature of working in an online industry that could be gone tomorrow.”