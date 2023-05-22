WATCH: Meet the hunky gay guy swiping for love in HBO’s new dating docuseries

Image Credit: ‘Swiping America,’ Max/HBO

Let’s face it: The dating apps—like dating itself—can be a bit of a grind. You can only swipe through so many headless torsos before you start to lose your head yourself.

But Max’s (a.k.a. the soon-to-be-“former HBO Max”) new series Swiping America uses the apps as a jumping off point to explore connection on a deeper level and prove to audiences that maybe—just maybe—love is out there.

Described as a “Rom-Doc” (a romantic documentary), the eight-episode reality series focuses on a group of four singles from all walks of life as they embark on a cross-country dating adventure.

Each episode, they’ll arrive in a new city where the show’s producers have already done the laborious work of swiping through potential matches. They’ll each be set up on curated blind dates with someone deemed to be compatible, and then the cameras are left to roll as the sparks fly—or not.

Image Credit: ‘Swiping America,’ Max/HBO

The singles’ journeys culminate in Hawaii, where they’ll each invite their best date of the season and have to determine whether this was a one-night-stand or something more.

While dating shows are a dime a dozen, Swiping America boasts a diverse, queer-inclusive cast of singles who share a real chemistry of their own, and provide frank and fascinating discussions about sex, love, sexuality, intimacy, and everything in between.

Check out the series’ first trailer below:

Among Swiping America‘s singles is a very handsome man named Kris Kelkar, who admits to an issue plaguing a lot of modern gay men: His social media presence is “a little bit more confident” than he is…

Cut to: Some choice shirtless selfies from his Instagram, showing off his rather ripped physique. See, even guys with the body of a Greek statue have trouble finding dates!

Image Credit: ‘Swiping America,’ Max/HBO

Notably, he’s not the only queer person on the show, as we also get to hear from Ash, who discusses her own journey with gender fluidity, expressing how she doesn’t fit comfortably into the “butch” or “femme” identities. As the lone male of the singles group, it’ll be interesting to see how Kris relates to the others, how his perspective as a gay man might help them and vice versa.

All will be revealed on June 15 when the series drops on Max with a two episode premiere.

In the meantime, check out a few more posts from Kris’ socials. But, fair warning, he might be spoken for—or, he might not be! Guess we’ll just have to watch Swiping America to find out.