WATCH: Meghan McCain does herself zero favors in latest meltdown on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain has a lot of friends and family who work around Capital Hill. How do we know? She just told us. Good on ya’, Meghan!
Her cringey comment kicked off an even cringier discussion with The View co-host Joy Behar about the troubling state of the GOP. Behar argued things aren’t looking good when the party vilifies Liz Cheney for speaking the truth and stays silent on Matt Gaetz‘s underage sex scandal.
McCain responded that, well, people in her party are privately embarrassed by Gaetz, just not enough to remove him from his position on the House Judiciary Committee.
The conversation devolved quickly, ending with McCain throwing her hands up and yelling over the other hosts.
All in all, another really productive morning of television.
Watch:
ICYMI… Here’s the clip of Joy Behar gathering Meghan McCain. #TheView
— Chanteezy ? (@iamchanteezy) May 18, 2021
One Comment
jcool
meghan mccain is asked a question about matt gaetz and responds with “what about this democrat, what about that democrat?” she finishes by saying she thinks gaetz is a low-life. way to stay on brand, no matter what the chosen subject is, bash multiple democrats before answering. her husband has coached her well.