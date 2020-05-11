WATCH: Michael Henry explores the ins and outs of lesbian vs. gay quarantine isolation

Comedian Michael Henry just can’t quit, even during a time of social distancing.

The YouTube comic has released his latest sketch titled Lesbian vs. Gay Isolation ribbing queer relationship stereotypes in a time of quarantine. The skit finds Henry and his sometime boyfriend Steve at odds over their relationship after meeting a lesbian couple that lives in joyous isolation together. The ladies share the same thongs, while Steve doesn’t quite understand Michael’s obsession with The Comeback.

Also, we’re pretty sure Michael & Steve also share thongs.