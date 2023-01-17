WATCH: A mysterious stranger helps a writer act out his darkest erotic fantasies in this indie thriller

We all say we wouldn’t let a stranger into our homes… but then we find a flirty guy on the apps with some hot pics and, suddenly, we throw all caution to the wind!

Perhaps that’s why the idea of not really knowing who’s sleeping in our beds is one that permeates queer horror. That fear’s certainly at the cold black heart of the new indie thriller The Latent Image, from writer director Alexander McGregor Birrell.

Based on Birrell’s 2019 short of the same name, The Latent Image tells the story of Ben (Joshua Tonks), a horror writer who shacks up in a remote cabin to work on his next novel—and to take a breather from his increasingly fraught relationship with his boyfriend (William Tippery).

Struggling with writer’s block, Ben gets a hunky dose of inspiration when a wounded man (Jay Clift) shows up at his cabin one night, claiming to be a hunter whose car broke down just up the road. Cautious but curious, Ben offers the stranger respite while also incorporating him into his story.

Related: No hack jobs: 10 queer slasher movies that are good for a scare—or a laugh

Things get even more tense—both in a sexy way and a scary way—when the man agrees to help Ben act out the erotic and dangerous scenes he’s been writing into his novel. But it’s not until the author stumbles upon some clues about his mystery guest’s true identity that the real game begins, and Ben starts to think that maybe he shouldn’t have let this stranger into his cabin after all. Who could’ve guessed!

Hailed as “unflinching and brutal” by horror review site Bloody Flicks, The Latent Image has dropped an initial teaser ahead of a planned run at LGBTQ+ and horror film festivals this year. Even in the brief clip, the film packs a punch, with enough sex appeal and freaky imagery to make the hair stand up on your neck.

The Latent Image is aiming for a limited theatrical run and digital release this fall, via exciting new queer genre film distributor Cinephobia Releasing. You can watch the trailer below: