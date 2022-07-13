WATCH: Neil Patrick Harris bares his soul—and much, much more—in new Netflix show

Neil Patrick Harris makes his grand return to TV comedy with Netflix’s Uncoupled, a series about a successful, forty-something New York real estate agent whose life is turned upside down when his partner of 17 years leaves him suddenly single.

A modern-day Renaissance man, Harris has been keeping plenty busy, but Uncoupled represents a return to the medium that made him. The artist formerly known as Doogie Howser, M.D. and then later as the (straight) playboy Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother? hasn’t had a proper leading-man television role since that sitcom ended in 2014, believe it or not.

(Yes, he was the murderous Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events, but we’re not counting that here due to all those prosthetics and villainy.)

Better still, Uncoupled gives Harris the opportunity to play a gay man, and it’s great to see the actor step into the role of a true romantic lead. The gay dating scene is often thought of as a young man’s game, and the series sets out to show that, after 40, there’s still plenty of fun to be had—sex, dating, NSFW selfie-taking, and all.

From creators Darren Starr (Sex And The City, Younger) and Jeffrey Richmond (Modern Family, Frasier), the comedy boasts an impressive TV pedigree behind the scenes, and it’s not hard to see how Harris’ Michael Lawson—a well-off, middle-aged Manhattanite looking for love—is meant to be the gay answer to Carrie Bradshaw.

Uncoupled also stars Martin‘s Tisha Campbell, The Boys In The Band‘s Tuc Watkins, The Good Wife‘s Brooks Ashmanskas, The Last Ship‘s Emerson Brooks, and Oscar-and-Tony-award-winner Marcia Gay Harden in what looks to be a scene-stealing role as the icy socialist Claire Lewis.

The first season of Uncoupled streams exclusively on Netflix beginning July 29. You can watch the full-length trailer below: