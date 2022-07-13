WATCH: Neil Patrick Harris bares his soul—and much, much more—in new Netflix show

Neil Patrick Harris makes his grand return to TV comedy with Netflix’s Uncoupled, a series about a successful, forty-something New York real estate agent whose life is turned upside down when his partner of 17 years leaves him suddenly single.
A modern-day Renaissance man, Harris has been keeping plenty busy, but Uncoupled represents a return to the medium that made him. The artist formerly known as Doogie Howser, M.D. and then later as the (straight) playboy Barney Stinson on How I Met Your Mother? hasn’t had a proper leading-man television role since that sitcom ended in 2014, believe it or not.
(Yes, he was the murderous Count Olaf in Netflix’s A Series Of Unfortunate Events, but we’re not counting that here due to all those prosthetics and villainy.)
Better still, Uncoupled gives Harris the opportunity to play a gay man, and it’s great to see the actor step into the role of a true romantic lead. The gay dating scene is often thought of as a young man’s game, and the series sets out to show that, after 40, there’s still plenty of fun to be had—sex, dating, NSFW selfie-taking, and all.
From creators Darren Starr (Sex And The City, Younger) and Jeffrey Richmond (Modern Family, Frasier), the comedy boasts an impressive TV pedigree behind the scenes, and it’s not hard to see how Harris’ Michael Lawson—a well-off, middle-aged Manhattanite looking for love—is meant to be the gay answer to Carrie Bradshaw.
Uncoupled also stars Martin‘s Tisha Campbell, The Boys In The Band‘s Tuc Watkins, The Good Wife‘s Brooks Ashmanskas, The Last Ship‘s Emerson Brooks, and Oscar-and-Tony-award-winner Marcia Gay Harden in what looks to be a scene-stealing role as the icy socialite Claire Lewis.
The first season of Uncoupled streams exclusively on Netflix beginning July 29. You can watch the full-length trailer below:
17 Comments
bachy
This has genuine potential…
RickHeathen
Okay, it’s NPH, who is incredible, Must See TV.
SDR94103
must see!
scotty
mmm NPH. meet me at white castle. bring EM with you please, cheers eh…..damn no whitecastles on vancouver island. some compromise is in order then.
SFMike
Rich people, it’s ALWAYS about the life of the obscenely wealthy on TV. Sad.
Kangol2
I agree with you, though I am interested in seeing this because NPH is a very talented actor.
tallskin4
That’s largely a US thing. The UK TV productions featuring gays and lesbians are usually much closer to ground level and grittier- not always but mainly. I am thinking of the original Queer as Folk set in Manchester, or It’s a Sin.
But not all US tv productions feature rich characters. The US version of the UK Shameless series kept to its original gritty, grimy working-class origins.
Cam
You’re right, Pose, Love Victor, It’s a Sin, etc… were all about the obscenely wealthy.
Joshooeerr
Look good. But I’m not entirely sure that NPH naked is a selling point.
Tad
Just when I think I may be over these type shows as a gay man “of a certain age”, I find myself charmed by the trailer and now can’t wait to watch it. Plus, NPH is always so believable and charming it’s hard to resist. Hope they push the envelope a little and show plenty of bulges and other in-you-face eye candy!!!
Mario
Harris is unattractive and his face is as lined as a Shar Pei’s coat.
Jer
Thank you for your unbiased opinion. Now, who was it who asked you?
Den
Yes, I’m sure your theater, television and film careers have been much more successful, and I am people are thrilled to see your unlined face on the street (as smooth as a baby’s butt with a full diaper).
Get over yourself, twit.
Cam
The right wing Republican troll will always defend anti-LGBTQ bigots and attack out of the closet queer people.
Thanks for being so bad at trolling. It’s fun to see how desperately Republicans are terrified by a famous out of the closet LGBTQ person.
Bosch
But mario, you’re ugly on the inside.
That’s worse.
Ain’t no day-creams for that.
Toofie
This looks fun! And I LOVE Tisha Campbell.
Kangol2
I do too. Tisha Campbell was one the chief reasons the TV show Martin was such a fan favorite for so long!