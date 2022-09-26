WATCH: Netflix’s ‘Elite’ just dropped one of the sexiest teasers we’ve ever seen

Need a towel?

Netflix’s steamy, Spanish-language prep school drama Elite returns this fall, and it’s wetter than ever.

Just a few short months after season five, the streamer has dropped the sexiest date announcement we’ve ever seen for season six. And while the teaser video might be light on plot, it’s also light on clothes, making us voyeurs to its gorgeous ensemble as they, *ahem*, frolic in the locker room.

Thing start out realistic enough before devolving (evolving?) into an all-out shower fantasy orgy. The house music’s blasting and the strobe light’s strobing as various cast members make out under some pretty heavy showers. Okay then!

Genuinely, we have no idea what this means for season six other than the fact that Elite‘s going to continue doing what Elite does best: Throw a bunch of hot people together and just watch the sparks fly.

Thankfully, Netflix has also provided us with an official synopsis, which offers a bit more insight into where things are headed. But just a little bit. Spoilers for season five below:

‘After Samuel’s death, Las Encinas faces a new school year trying to have a facelift by covering up disasters of the past. However, the conflict in its classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse or LGTBI-phobia are just a few of the difficult issues that will run through the hallways of the prestigious institution this season. If those who run the system do not actively take action to address these issues, it will have to be the students themselves who do so.”

As confirmed, that means longtime cast members Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós will not be returning. But, fear not, there are still plenty of hot people to ogle on Elite—including crush Manu Rios who plays gay character Patrick—as well as new additions Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, and Álex Pastrana.

Elite‘s sixth season is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18. You can watch the soaking wet teaser video here: