WATCH: Nolan Gould’s first pole dancing class went very well

Nolan Gould's first pole dancing class went very well

Since appearing as the youngest sibling on the hit ABC series Modern Family, Nolan Gould has established himself as a not-so-child actor.

The 22-year-old has appeared in several films in the last few years, and will star opposite Joey King and Horatio Sanz in the upcoming, James Franco-produced film Camp.

Off-screen, Gould’s fitness habits have also taken center stage, most notably when he appeared in this People Magazine spread in February:

Now Gould has treated his fans to his latest workout — pole dancing.

“Tragic Mike,” he wrote on Instagram. “Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class. Always wanted to try it. Thanks @alyssadventures for an amazing class and my supportive friends for helping make it happen. I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell. My body is basically made of Lego bricks.”

