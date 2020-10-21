WATCH: The most Oscar-worthy reenactments of Tiffany Trump’s drunken “Trump Pride” speech

Tiffany Trump hit the campaign trail on her father’s behalf last weekend, headlining a bizarre Pride rally in Tampa, during which she gave a speech that has been described as a “train wreck,” “awkward,” and a “disaster.”

Wearing her tightest, prettiest, sparkliest pink cocktail dress, the 27-year-old law school grad spoke off the cuff for roughly 10 minutes about everything from her love for the “LGBQIA+” community, to gay Broadway actors dying from AIDS, to how absolutely awful the media is, to how much she loves the lord, to how she writes all of her own speeches.

Despite her best efforts, Tiffany’s speech was not well received by anyone other than the approximately two dozen people who were sitting in the room at the time.

Many on Twitter questioned Tiffany’s sobriety…

Tiffany Trump is drunk girl. — Darlyn2 (@Darlyn215) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump is a drunk malfunctioning robot. pic.twitter.com/qNXxCIgHCz — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 20, 2020

Tiffany Trump is giving me Tara Reid vibes.. girl have another shot! However if trump was my dad I would be drunk too. — JustJasyn #CherCrew (@JJasyn) October 20, 2020

The LGBTQ community watching Tiffany Trump drunk speech at the Trump pride like pic.twitter.com/fUZMA51hFq — Mr.Gemini? (@RonnieThaGreat) October 20, 2020

Billy Eichner said he wanted to see Tiffany’s college essay.

Tiffany Trump graduated from Georgetown Law. Forget the tax returns – I demand to read her college essay. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 21, 2020

The speech has since inspired many on social media to put on their own sparkly pink cocktail dresses and blonde wigs and reenact Tiffany’s words to the “LGBQIA+” community.

Check out some of the best performances…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt LeGrande (@mattelgrande) on Oct 20, 2020 at 2:45pm PDT