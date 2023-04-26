WATCH: Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke get intimate in gay cowboy drama

Giddy up, partner!
After months of anticipation, we’ve finally got our first look at footage from auteur filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s queer western, Strange Way Of Life, which just dropped a trailer ahead of its premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival.
From the jump, the short film—only the director’s second in English—had us by the bootstraps, said to be Almodóvar’s answer to Brokeback Mountain, but apparently much more “physical” and “animalistic.”
So, uh, yeah. Sold.
But the all-star cast only sweetens the deal. At the center of the film are two of the daddiest daddies to ever daddy on screen: Silver fox Ethan Hawke and the current reigning “Internet’s Boyfriend” of 2023, Pedro Pascal.
Strange Way Of Life‘s official synopsis provides a bit more clarity on the roles they’ll both play, as well as the fiery—and mysterious—chemistry between them:
“A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”
“Celebrate their meeting,” eh? Why we can only imagine what that might entail…
Anyway! In the short’s present timeline, Hawke plays Sheriff Jake while Pascals will play Silva. (And, by the way, we already know Pascal looks great riding a horse, because he sure did a lot of that in The Last Of Us.)
They’ll be joined by a cast of younger heartthrobs—scroll down for more below; trust us—and it seems two of them will be playing Jake and Silva in flashbacks. Plus, it’s incredibly important that we remind you that Elite hottie Manu Rios is in this, too, and judging from these close-up shots in the trailer, Almodóvar thinks he’s as gorgeous as we do.
Elsewhere, the trailer gives us tantalizing glimpses of what’s to come—all melodrama and pops of color (as Almodóvar is wont to do), but also a raw, masculine energy and a scene where hot dudes lick wine off one another’s faces. Naturally!
Strange Way Of Life makes its world premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France, which runs from May 16 to 27, with further release details to be announced. Watch the teaser trailer below:
13 Comments
correctio
oh HELL YEAH!! this is gonna be fun
Seth
Not even the eternal hotness of Pascal could make me sit through another cowboy fantasy. Enough with “rugged,” give me gay in an era when men washed their asses, please and thank you.
bigdandd
I am 1000% percent with Seth on this supposed cowboy fantasy. Hawke couldn’t possibly get ANYONE worked up and I am soo tired about every time you go on the web, Pascal is dropping gay B.S. Both of these two would be even more boring than Ledger was in Brokeback. Leave the cowboy yawners to all the rednecks out there and give us modern gay films. I’m passing on this one.
SDR94103
oh look, 2 straight guys pretending to be gay. Hell no.
SUPREME
so!!! gay men have pretended to be straight since they started making movies. why is the other way around a problem for you? it’s called acting.
dbmcvey
Are they acting or pretending?
Rikki Roze
Almodovar can do no wrong.
dbmcvey
If he directed the phone book I would watch!
ZzBomb
Truthfully, the trailer is a mess. Granted some trailers practically tell you the whole story (romcoms) but this just feels like I’m having a stroke and coming in and out of consciousness at random points in the movie with nothing intelligible to make of what I just saw.
dbmcvey
Sorry everyone here. This is directed by ALMODOVAR! Even his worst films are more interesting than pretty much everything else.
correctio
agreed!
Caelestius
How can anyone assess a movie without watching the whole thing? We can’t. But we’re lucky, and I’m glad, some great directors have taken the leap to flesh out gay characters in film.
Diplomat
Love a good cowboy fantasy but Ethan Hawke may have surpassed his sell by date.