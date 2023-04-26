WATCH: Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke get intimate in gay cowboy drama

Image Credit: ‘Strange Way Of Life,’ Sony Pictures Classics

Giddy up, partner!

After months of anticipation, we’ve finally got our first look at footage from auteur filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar’s queer western, Strange Way Of Life, which just dropped a trailer ahead of its premiere next month at the Cannes Film Festival.

From the jump, the short film—only the director’s second in English—had us by the bootstraps, said to be Almodóvar’s answer to Brokeback Mountain, but apparently much more “physical” and “animalistic.”

So, uh, yeah. Sold.

But the all-star cast only sweetens the deal. At the center of the film are two of the daddiest daddies to ever daddy on screen: Silver fox Ethan Hawke and the current reigning “Internet’s Boyfriend” of 2023, Pedro Pascal.

Strange Way Of Life‘s official synopsis provides a bit more clarity on the roles they’ll both play, as well as the fiery—and mysterious—chemistry between them:

“A man rides a horse across the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier, both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides out to meet him, worked together as hired gunmen. Silva visits him with the excuse of reuniting with his friend from his youth, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not to go down the memory lane of their old friendship….”

“Celebrate their meeting,” eh? Why we can only imagine what that might entail…

Anyway! In the short’s present timeline, Hawke plays Sheriff Jake while Pascals will play Silva. (And, by the way, we already know Pascal looks great riding a horse, because he sure did a lot of that in The Last Of Us.)

They’ll be joined by a cast of younger heartthrobs—scroll down for more below; trust us—and it seems two of them will be playing Jake and Silva in flashbacks. Plus, it’s incredibly important that we remind you that Elite hottie Manu Rios is in this, too, and judging from these close-up shots in the trailer, Almodóvar thinks he’s as gorgeous as we do.

Elsewhere, the trailer gives us tantalizing glimpses of what’s to come—all melodrama and pops of color (as Almodóvar is wont to do), but also a raw, masculine energy and a scene where hot dudes lick wine off one another’s faces. Naturally!

Strange Way Of Life makes its world premiere at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in France, which runs from May 16 to 27, with further release details to be announced. Watch the teaser trailer below:

