WATCH: Herschel Walker is offered condoms at campaign event

A social media prankster got up on stage during a Herschel Walker campaign event in Macon, GA, yesterday and tried to give the GOP candidate some condoms.

Comedian Jason Selvig is part of The Good Liars team. He routinely turns up at MAGA events and quizzes attendees about their beliefs or poses as a journalist to ask candidates awkward questions.

Comedian @jasonselvig from @TheGoodLiars tries to hand Herschel Walker (R) condoms on stage after his Senate campaign event. pic.twitter.com/fpHud2FaGP — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2022

The two men appear to exchange words before Walker brushes past Selvig and security men block the comedian from getting close to him again. The Good Liars have not yet posted the footage to their own social media channels of the exchange, but they did admit it was them.

We tried to give Herschel Walker condoms today (for obvious reasons) pic.twitter.com/kOw0VK0NxD — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 20, 2022

Walker is running a tight US Senator race against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The former football star’s campaign has been rocked by several controversies. Most notably, allegations that he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. He denies the claim.

The woman in question says Walker gave her $700 toward the procedure. She later fell pregnant again with another child by Waker, which she gave birth to. This was one of two children Walker did not previously publicly reveal until he began his run for office.

The scandals prompted another of his children, homocon social media influencer Christian Walker, to blast his father. Among several tweets, Christian posted one saying, “Wear a condom, damn.”