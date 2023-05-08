WATCH: ‘Project Runway’ is back for an all-star 20th season and somehow it’s gayer than ever

credit: Bravo

Bravo is pulling out all the stops to celebrate the upcoming 20th season of Project Runway.

Since premiering in 2004, the fashion competition series has been a bastion of LGBTQ+ representation and will continue the tradition by highlighting even more queer excellence to commemorate the show’s major milestone anniversary.

This time around the show is bringing back 14 fan-favorite designers – more than half of who are queer – for a brand new all-star season, a first for Bravo. The show previously ran seven seasons of the spinoff series Project Runway All-Stars, but those aired during the franchise’s tenure on Lifetime. ‘Memba that?

While Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn said “auf wiedersehen” to Project Runway in 2018 and jumped ship to Amazon’s Making the Cut, season 4 winner Christian Siriano is back as mentor and bringing the knowledge wrapped in his trademark sass. Elle magazine editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, journalist Elaine Welteroth, and designer Brandon Maxwell also return as judges.

Bravo has also ramped up the star power and assembled a cast of A-list queer talent to fill the ranks of celebrity judges.

Among this year’s group of famous faces giving critiques are red carpet diva Billy Porter, Euphoria’s deep-voiced king Colman Domingo, fashion designer and former Project Runway judge Zac Posen, Emmy-winning writer/producer/actor Lena Waithe, Carolina Herrera creative director – and designer of Waithe’s legendary 2018 Met Gala Pride cape – Wes Gordon, and former Legendary judge/uber stylist Law Roach.

Also on board to spill style commentary are LGBTQ+ allies like Clueless queen Alicia Silverstone, Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, Uncut Gems vocal powerhouse Julia Fox, and Real Housewives of New York City star/Jovani muse Countess LuAnn de Lesseps.

Since its been 15 months since the last season aired, fans were ecstatic to hear news of Project Runway’s return:

The returning all-stars include contestants from all 19 previous seasons. So for those wondering, Bravo did not exclude anyone who appeared during Project Runway’s 11 seasons on Lifetime.

The 14 designers competing on season 20 are:

Brittany Allen, Season 18

Prajje Oscar Jean Baptiste, Season 19

Laurence Basse, Season 15

Fabio Costa , Season 10

Bishme Cromartie, Season 17

Johnathan Kayne Gillaspie, Season 3

Mila Hermanovski, Season 7

Rami Kashou, Season 4

Viktor Luna, Season 9

Korto Momolu, Season 5

Nora Pagel, Season 1

Kara Saun, Season 1

Hester Sunshine, Season 17

Anna Yinan Zhou, Season 19

Project Runway deserves more credit for being one of the first shows to cast seven or eight queer people in a single season who’d otherwise be considered too similar to be on the same season of any other reality show. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) May 8, 2023

Among the challenges that will be testing their skills are the return of the unconventional materials challenge, a classic denim challenge, and having to update the uniforms for the cast of “Below Deck.” Gotta love that Bravo cross-promotion synergy!

They will all be vying to take home the top prize of $250,000, a mentorship from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), and a feature in Elle magazine.

Season 20 of Project Runway premieres June 15th on Bravo and will also stream on Peacock.

Get a glimpse of all the workroom drama by watching the trailer below: