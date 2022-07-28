WATCH: A queer horror-comedy returns, “Espookier” than ever—and with a surprise Oscar nominee

The world has changed a couple dozen times over since Los Espookys wrapped up its acclaimed first season in summer 2019. Thankfully, HBO’s idiosyncratic horror-comedy is finally coming back, and it doesn’t appear to have changed at all.

We take that back—it’s actually “more fantastic, more mysterious, and more ‘Espookier’ than before,” according to the first teaser for season two. And you’ll hear no complaints from us.

Created by Fred Armisen, Ana Fabrega, and Pride 50 honoree Julio Torres, Los Espookys is a truly singular television experience about a group of friends who have turned their love of horror into a business, conjuring up homemade scares for clientele who are frequently more peculiar than the frights they’re paying for.

The trio revealed to Entertainment Weekly that season two was about “three-fourths” of the way through filming when production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and indefinitely delayed. Coming more than three years after the beloved first season, we’re delighted to report that it looks like Los Espookys is picking up right where it left off.

There’s Torres’ Andrés, the gay heir to a chocolate fortune now estranged from his family and forced to work as a “staircase model.” Fabrega’s singular Tati is trying to balance married life with her career as a successful author. Plus, her sister Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) takes up a new political cause, and Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) has his hands full with his tío (Armisen) and cousin (River L. Ramirez) visiting from the States.

We imagine that’s somehow the most straightforward way to preview what’s sure to to be another season of strangely charming and charmingly strange adventures. As writers and stars, comedians Torres and Fabrega have created a world of their own—one that’s colorful, curious, and distinctly queer—and we’re eager to see how that world expands in the upcoming six episodes.

At the very least, we know that expansion includes the great Isabella Rossellini, who will appear as herself in the series, and Roma Oscar-nominee Yalitza Aparicio, who we’re thrilled to see getting the work she deserves. Apparently, she’ll guest star as “the moon”–we don’t know how that’s going to work, but this shot of her serving in the trailer has us gagged. Slay, Yalitza!

What else is in store? You’ll have to wait until September 16 to find out, when Los Espookys season two premieres on HBO.