WATCH: Queer Provincetown murder-mystery ‘Hightown’ arrives

Anyone in need of a vacation to Cape Cod–a virtual one, anyway–take heed: the trailer for the new Starz series Hightown has officially made the rounds.

Hightown stars Monica Raymund (of Chicago Fire fame) as Jackie Quinones, a wild Fishery Service Agent at the center of a mystery. When the body of a young woman is found in the waters off Provincetown, Jackie begins an investigation into heroin trafficking on the island. She manages to complicate her own efforts with a raging taste for alcohol, drugs, and hot young women on the island.

Hightown recalls crime thrillers like The Departed and Heat, in that it features a flawed protagonist in Quinones, and lines blurring between criminals and law enforcement. Unlike either of those films, however, the show features queer characters in prominent roles, and no shortage of homoerotic romance.

Raymund, James Badge Dale, Shane Harper and Riley Voelkel also star. Hightown arrives on Starz May 17.