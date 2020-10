In preparation for National Coming Out Day this Sunday, October 11, Queerty gathered some of our friends (virtually, of course) to chat about the power of coming out and how they managed to find their chosen families.

Kate Austin, Johnny Sibilly, Quinton Peron, Maxwell Poth, and Blossom C. Brown talk candidly about their experiences and how finding their place in the queer community helped shape their lives for the better.

Watch:

Video editor: David Beerman