WATCH: Randy Rainbow to Trump: ‘Cover Your Freakin’ Face’

Randy Rainbow has dealt his latest blow to the ineptitude of Donald Trump. In his latest comedy musical video, Rainbow chides Trump for not wearing a mask.

Titled Cover Your Freakin’ Face, Rainbow sets the song to the familiar tune “Put on a Happy Face” from Bye Bye Birdie. The video itself intersperses Rainbow with footage of a Trump press conference in which Randy also chides Trump for his disastrous Tulsa rally, as well as for Trump’s edit to reduce the amount of COVID-19 testing to artificially lower the number of new cases.

“Listen to Dr. Faucci, cover your freakin’ face,” Rainbow sings.

He also suggests Trump could decide to just wear a paper bag on his head. Frankly, we’d be ok with that too.