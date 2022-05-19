WATCH: A recent divorcee discovers a newfound passion for making pastries… and hooking up

Mascarpone is an Italian dramedy directed by Alessandro Guida and Matteo Pilati.

It tells the story of Antonio (played by Giancarlo Commare), a 30-year-old family man whose life is turned completely upside down when he’s dumped by his husband Lorenzo (Carlo Calderone).

Suddenly faced with independence, Antonio rents a room in an apartment owned by a spirited eccentric and lands a job at a bakery, where he soon discovers a passion for making pastries… and hooking up.

As Antonio navigates his new life, new job, and new relationships, he finds power in his independence.

After playing on the indie circuit last year, Mascaropone just hit streaming services.

