WATCH: A recent divorcee discovers a newfound passion for making pastries… and hooking up

Mascarpone is an Italian dramedy directed by Alessandro Guida and Matteo Pilati.
It tells the story of Antonio (played by Giancarlo Commare), a 30-year-old family man whose life is turned completely upside down when he’s dumped by his husband Lorenzo (Carlo Calderone).
Suddenly faced with independence, Antonio rents a room in an apartment owned by a spirited eccentric and lands a job at a bakery, where he soon discovers a passion for making pastries… and hooking up.
As Antonio navigates his new life, new job, and new relationships, he finds power in his independence.
After playing on the indie circuit last year, Mascaropone just hit streaming services.
Watch.
6 Comments
Derek Northcutt
Please, puhleez Queerty: hire a copy reader! Antonio is not a divorcée. He is a divorcé. Unless you’re calling her Mary/Maria!
IanHunter
Thank you. I am glad that I am not the only one that caught that.
Invader7
Ok ..that backrub scene @ 0:58 looks delish…
glfowler1968
What streaming platform?
Bengali
Why are people so lazy? Easy to look up. I found it by looking it up…
SO CAN YOU!!!
Huron132
I checked out what streaming this is on. they are Amazon, VUDU, Google, Redtube. You can rent or buy.
Bengali people are not lazy. Queerty has this artical about this movie. They stated it was streaming. They should have said where or, at least had a link to finish their artical. You need to chill. The question was a far and simple question.