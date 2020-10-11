WATCH: Relive the best queer marriage proposals from TV

Here come the grooms (and brides)! Queer representation on television has slowly but surely improved in recent history, and the same-sex spouses below have helped pave the way.

We’ve rounded up some of the most romantic same-sex marriage proposals from TV history, some of which predate U.S.-wide marriage equality. Check out the clips below and just try not to get a little misty-eyed.

Kurt & Blaine, Glee

Blaine took Kurt back to where it all began in this Fox musical dramedy — and we bet you can tell what Beatles song he sang.

Connor & Oliver, How to Get Away With Murder

Connor pops the question to Oliver under the sheets of a fort in this clip. (Plus, carbohydrates get a shout-out!)

Related: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor on bringing steamy gay romance to mainstream America

Callie & Arizona, Grey’s Anatomy

Word to the wise: If you’re behind the wheel, pull over before proposing to your partner. Calzona’s engagement got off to a traumatic start on this ABC medical drama.

Magnus & Alec, Shadowhunters

For a marriage proposal in the middle of a literal hellscape, this popping of the question was surprisingly swoon-worthy.

Nomi & Amanita, Sense8

What’s better than one queer proposal? Two queer proposals back-to-back!

Kevin & Scotty, Brothers and Sisters

Before Matthew Rhys was Perry Mason or one of The Americans, he was proposing to Luke Mcfarlane on this ABC drama.

Related: This TV show about a gay, TV-obsessed teen could be your next binge watch

Jamal & Kai, Empire

Speaking of double proposals! (And coincidentally, Toby Onwumere — who plays Kai — was also a star of Sense8.)

Stefon & Seth Meyers, Saturday Night Live

[Stefon voice] Yes yes yes yes yes… This love story has everything: Smurfs, ALF, DJ Baby Bok Choy, a jilted Anderson Cooper…

David & Patrick, Schitt’s Creek

Relive Patrick’s proposal to David — and their romance leading up to the big moment — in the video above.