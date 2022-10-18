WATCH: The romance and drama are just heating up in the second season of Netflix’s ‘Young Royals’

Things are looking royally messy for Wilhelm and Simon in the first official trailer for the second season of Young Royals.

The very gay Swedish series was a proper smash hit for Netflix when it dropped back in summer of 2021, brilliantly combining the aristocratic intrigue of The Crown with the prep school antics of Gossip Girl for maximum drama.

Much like Heartstopper, fans were swooning over the meet-cute and ensuing romance between prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and his classmate Simon (Omar Rudberg). But the first season’s finale blew it all up after Wilhelm’s second cousin, August (Malte Gårdinger), leaked a video of the couple sleeping together and the prince was forced to publicly deny he was in the video, effectively ending his relationship with Simon.

While it’s been a long 16 month wait for audiences, Young Royals‘ new episodes will pick up where we left off, with the students of the prestigious Hillerska Boarding School returning to classes after a break.

Wilhelm, for his part, is clearly going through it, regretting his decision to do his mother’s bidding and deny the relationship. “It hurts so much,” he says.

Omar, on the other hand, is just trying to keep his distance, afraid to be left hanging by Wilhelm once again. Plus, a handsome new student named Marcus (Tommy Wättring) enters the picture, and—as is often the case in the second season of dramas like Young Royals—threatens to pull our central couple further apart.

Meanwhile, August is dealing with this fallout of his decision last season, no longer wanting to be the villain of the story. But will anyone give him a second chance?

It looks like there are major turning points for all of our “young royals,” but, as the season’s tagline reminds us: “When you lose yourself…you find what matters.”

Class is back in session when Young Royals returns to Netflix on November 1. You can watch the brand-new trailer below: