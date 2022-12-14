WATCH: See why the gays are already screaming about the first teaser for Neve Campbell-less ‘Scream VI’

As any New Yorker will tell you, there is nothing more harrowing than commuting via that MTA subway. In its first-look teaser, the sixth Scream movie taps into that fear to thrilling effect.

Excuse us, we meant to say Scream 6—now officially stylized as Scream VI? And that’s mildly confusing, sure, but no more so than its predecessor, which the fans affectionately dubbed 5cream.

We digress. Believe it or not, it was only earlier this year that filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready Or Not) revived Wes Craven’s beloved meta-slasher franchise for a new generation.

Back in January, the fifth Scream debuted to solid reviews and better-than-anticipated box office numbers, and it was no surprise when a follow-up was green-lit almost immediately.

So, they all got right back to work!

Well, almost all of them.

In June, Scream VI delivered its first jump scare with the news that Neve Campbell would not be returning to the franchise due to salary dispute. To which we say: Sidney Prescott is the Scream franchise! Pay the woman what she deserves!

But part of the conceit of 5cream was that it set up a new generation of potential victims/Ghostfaces, and those lucky enough to make it out of their first movie with just a few scars will be back. There’s Melissa Barrera as Sam, the [SPOILER!] daughter of original Ghostface Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), and her half-sister, Tara, played by Jenna Ortega, who has become an even bigger star in the past year thanks to the success of Netflix’s Wednesday.

Also returning are the Meeks-Martin twins, played by rising queer icon Jasmin Savoy Brown (Yellowjackets) and Mason Gooding, who—in case you need a refresher—looks like this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Gooding (@masonthegooding)

Plot details are scarce, but we do know that these four survivors have all moved to New York City together, presumably to get as far away from Woodsboro—and their past trauma—as possible.

Speaking of the past, you better believe Courtney Cox’s Gale Weathers is returning to get her shine and meddle in Ghostface’s business (we wonder what she’ll have to say about Sidney being MIA).

And especially exciting is the fact that Hayden Panettiere will be back as fan-favorite Kirby. We hope that, by now, Panettiere has gotten sufficient rest after carrying 2011’s Scream 4 on her back.

New cast additions for Scream VI include Josh Segarra (The Other Two), Tony Revolori (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Samara Weaving (the aforementioned Ready Or Not), Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Devyn Nekoda (Ginny & Georgia), Liana Liberato (Bite The Hand), and the great Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding).

For a taste of what’s to come, check out the eerie teaser spot below:

As brief as it may be, the teaser sure did wake the internet up this morning, especially among the gays who have long championed and felt protective of the franchise. One glance at Gay Twitter™ and, well… that’s a whole lot of emotion for one sixty-five-second spot.

But we can’t blame anyone for getting excited! Browse on below to read some of the funniest reactions to the first trailer for Scream VI: Ghostface Takes Manhattan:

actual photo of me watching this trailer #Scream6 pic.twitter.com/77QB42t3HS — Spencer Barrett (@spencerbarrett) December 14, 2022

Scream VI trailer dropping this week and all I can think about is the return of Kirby fucking Reed ? pic.twitter.com/tUnMjmkbOU — curtis ? (@RulesOfARequel) December 13, 2022

We’re just four away from Ghostface in Space, we can’t let this flop. https://t.co/nxsRK0M8rj — Super Yaki (@SuperYakiShop) December 14, 2022

wild that SCREAM and THE OTHER TWO takes place in the same universe — Bhald Bhaddie (@teejslipko) December 14, 2022

So basically your typical NYC subway ride. https://t.co/6lJmH9bKJo — Geisha in Advent (@sisterinferior) December 14, 2022

CHUCKY IS IN SCREAM VI ??? pic.twitter.com/8ne1SND3GV — harvee (@SLASHERDANCE) December 14, 2022

this looks good but i still can’t believe i’m not seeing sydney prescott https://t.co/wNJQLj4EkR pic.twitter.com/1zh9EnzE2m — ara (@suetormenta) December 14, 2022

One thing about @jasminsavoy, she’s gonna survive…right? — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) December 14, 2022

when ghostface recreates this scene in scream 6pic.twitter.com/zAbhTvekRc — shivers (@thecroakerqueen) December 14, 2022

they can make 20 more scream movies and bet your ass i will be seated for every single one — shivers (@thecroakerqueen) December 13, 2022

Scream VI slashes its way into theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023.

