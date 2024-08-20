Image Credit: ‘Strangelove,’ Mighty Aphrodite Pictures

Have we found our new Sex And The City, but for modern, queer Latin men?

Rising filmmaker Jorge Xolalpa‘s indie comedy Strangelove might just be the show we’ve been waiting for, depicting the intersecting lives and loves of a group of four friends in the city.

In this case, that city is Los Angeles, which may as well be Strangelove‘s fifth character, providing the backdrop for all sorts of adventures, from the hilarious to the dramatic to the downright sexy.

Loosely based on Xolalpa’s real-life experiences as a Mexican immigrant living in Souther California, the six-episode series follows the trial and tribulations of the unapologetically queer men, each with their own fiery romances and messy problems to contend with.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the characters—and the actors playing them, shall we?

Alexis Vazquez (who also happens to be Xolalpa’s husband IRL!) plays Cristian, who clearly has a thing for twinks—and maybe one of his best friends!

David, played by Raury Rolander, seems to be in a more committed relationship with his boyfriend Paul, but trouble might be brewing at home.

Then there’s Brandon Baez as the femme and fun Ramiro, who’s gotten a little too comfortable with sugar daddies taking care of his every need.

And Eddie Segura plays Manuel, who seems to have his hands full with a demanding job in sales.

Apparently Strangelove doesn’t hold back when it comes to depicting the complicated sex lives of these guys either, going for a bold realism that feels like a rarity in this era of streaming for global audiences.

That’s just one of the many reasons why the series’ impending arrival on Amazon Prime Video feels like such a big deal. In a press statement, Xolalpa shared the following message speaking to the fact that stories like these are long overdue:

“Strangelove is a labor of love that aims to showcase the joys and challenges faced by queer men in Los Angeles. It’s a story that hasn’t been told in quite this way before, and we can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Strangelove will kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month with a world premiere at Hollywood’s historic TCL Chinese Theaters on September 12, and then will begin streaming September 19 on Prime Video in the U.S., on YouTube in Puerto Rico and Central & Latin America, and on Vimeo in the rest of the world.

So, mark your calendars, and check out the first official trailer for Strangelove below: