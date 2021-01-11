WATCH: The return of Sex & The City confirmed with teaser video

The TV return of Sex & The City is happening. Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, posted an Instagram video last night teasing the new show. A montage of shots of New York City is cut against an image of a computer screen.

The words, “I couldn’t help but wonder…” are typed on the screen. This was a recurring phrase her character used when penning her columns on single life in the original show. They’re followed by, “And just like that…”, and then “The story continues…”

A logo for HBO Max follows, with the hashtag, #SATCNextChapter. In a caption accompanying the video, Parker wrote: “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now? X, SJ”

The same video was posted by co-stars Kristen Davis, 55, (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon, 54, (Miranda). However, it was not shared by Kim Cattrall, 64 (Samantha), who has already stated in interviews that she was happy not to be included in negotiations about a return of the show.

According to USA Today, the 10-episode TV series will have the title And Just Like That. Former writer and director Michael Patrick King will return to executive produce the show, alongside Parker, Davis and Nixon. However, the original series creator, Darren Star, will not be returning. A new showrunner has yet to be announced.

And Just Like That will focus on the women’s lives as, “they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to an HBO Max news release.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max said about the new show: “I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

The statement made no mention of Kim Cattrall or her character.

Based on Candace Bushnell’s 1996 book, the original Sex & The City ran from 1998 until 2004, and returned for two movies, in 2008 and 2010. A prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, with AnnaSophia Robb as young Carrie Bradshaw, ran for two seasons on the CW starting in 2013.

In 2017, Cattrall said she had turned down the offer of a third S&TC movie, resulting in Warner Bros deciding not to proceed with the project. It’s believed the other lead actresses were disappointed by Cattrall’s decision.

Parker told TV Extra in September of that year, “It’s over. We’re not doing it… I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but I think more so for that audience that has been so vocal about wanting another movie.”

Later that same year, Cattrall said she would “never” appear in another Sex & The City movie. She told Piers Morgan during a TV interview she had “never been friends” with her co-stars and confirmed there had been tension between her and Parker.

The Sex & The City reboot will begin shooting in New York in the late spring. No premiere date has yet been announced.