WATCH: Soap actors who play on-screen brothers get engaged in real life

British actors Max Parker and Kris Mochrie are engaged to marry after a beach proposal over the weekend.

The actors play brothers Luke and Lee Posner on the hit British soap Emmerdale. The Sun leaked the news the two men were dating in summer 2020 after they began posting photos of themselves on holiday together on Instagram.

The rumors were confirmed in September that year when Mochrie gave an interview to The Mirror. In December 2020, Parker talked to Attitude about his sexuality and relationship with Mochrie, revealing they had moved in together.

Over the weekend, Parker and Mochrie both revealed on Instagram they’d got engaged. It appears Parker popped the question on Saturday during a trip to the beach.

Parker posted a couple of photos, along with a video of the actual proposal: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart. HE SAID YES 🤭❤️! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my Fiancé 😌”

Mochrie re-shared the video with the following message: ​​”The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.

|I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all. Max had asked my Mum for any jewelery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.

“Thank you to the job that brought us together, our incredible family and friends. And the amazing love from you all. I’m a very lucky boy.

“WE ARE GETTING MARRIED!!!!! ❤️❤️xxx”

Congratulations, guys!

