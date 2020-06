WATCH: This steamy Polish condom ad just made history for featuring gay couple

An ad featuring a gay couple has appeared on major networks for the first time in Poland, as well as Slovakia, Czech Republic and Lithuania.

The Durex condom ad features real-life married couple Jakub and Dawid Mycek-Kwiecinski, who we covered in April after they started handing out free pride masks.

Related: British ambassador to Poland wears rainbow face mask for LGBTQ rights

Same-sex marriage remains illegal in Poland.

Watch: