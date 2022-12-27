WATCH: Straight guys are asked if they recognize Grindr’s notification sound

There are some sounds so commonplace in gay life that you can forget they’re foreign to the ears of others.

Grindr has a distinctive notification ping that most gay men would probably recognize. But do others realize what it is?

TikTokker @stanchrissss has racked up 27million views with a video in which he offers $20 to straight men if they can identify the unique ping.

As you’ll see, almost all fail to identify it. However, the last guy answers “Grindr” immediately.

How does he know? He says it’s because he goes to an all-boys school and hears it often.

Watch below.

Grindr is aware that some people are discreet about their usage of the app.

Besides the ability to mute notification sounds, it also allows users to change the app logo to something more discreet. It introduced the option a few years ago to keep users safe in countries where they might face discrimination over their sexuality. You can also set up pin access.

@stanchrissss has built himself a huge following with his social media video. Here he is asking straight guys if they can name a male celebrity they consider “hot.”