WATCH: Straight men hopelessly fail to name any gay celebrities

A TikTok video has gone viral showing straight men failing to name gay celebrities.
The video was made by gay social media content creator @stanchrissss. He speaks to men in what appears to be a shopping mall and offers them $20 if they can name three gay celebrities.
As you will see, they nearly all fail to come up with any names.
Are Lil Nas X and Elton John seriously that hard to remember?
Just one guy manages to achieve the goal, plumping for James Charles, Shane Dawson (he obviously watches a lot of YouTube) and “Ellen DeGenerate.” (Eek!)
Watch.
@stanchrissssfor $20 can you name 3 gay celebs? 🌈♬ original sound – stanchris
The video has been viewed over 5 million times and prompted thousands of comments.
“Ellen DeWHAT???!” said one well-liked comment. Others speculated as to whether all the “straight” men were actually straight.
StanChrissss followed it up with a part two a couple of days ago, in which he asks straight women the same question.
@stanchrissssthe crowd of people watching at the end 😳😳♬ original sound – stanchris
