WATCH: The super gay James Bond moment that almost never existed

“We were told to cut that line by the studio and we said, ‘no, no, no.’

I remember on the night of the premiere, that line, just the whole place erupted. And I remember looking at the studio executive and going: ‘See? Told you.'”— Film producer Barbara Broccoli in the new Apple TV+ documentary Being Bond, referencing a homoerotic moment in the 2012 film Skyfall between Daniel Craig as Bond and Javier Bardem as the villain Raoul Silva. Silva ties Bond to a chair, touches his thighs, unbuttons his shirt and says the pair can “eat each other, or eat everyone else.” Silva adds, while caressing Bond’s neck: “You’re trying to remember your training now, what’s the regulation to cover this? Well, there’s a first time for everything.” Bond fires back: “What makes you think this is my first time?”