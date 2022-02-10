WATCH: Team USA’s Nathan Chen wins gold with help from Elton John

Goodbye yellow brick road, hello gold medal.

US figure skater Nathan Chen delivered an incredible performance Wednesday in Beijing, skating to a compilation of Elton John hits, including “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Rocket Man,” and a version of “Benny and the Jets” reimagined by Logic and P!nk.

Chen was the favorite to win, and even with all that pressure, he didn’t disappoint. It was a redemptive moment for the star skater after finishing in fifth place at the 2018 Olympics.

Check out his amazing routine below (you may need to click through to YouTube to view the video):

After the performance, a commentator exclaimed, “Give him his crown!”

“Nathan Chen winning the Olympic Games is a dream,” tweeted fellow skater Adam Rippon. “I don’t even have words for how much joy seeing Nathan succeed gives me. OKAY FINE YES I CRIED WHATEVER SHUT UP IM A HUGE BABY I DON’T CARE YAY.”

Elton John also tipped his hat to Chen, posting: “Congratulations @nathanwchen for winning Gold skating to Rocket Man in the free skate finals in Beijing”

Chen also won a silver medal as part of the United States’ figure skating team earlier in the Games.

And just because, here’s that “Benny and the Jets” remix: