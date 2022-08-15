Ted Cruz cracks transphobic joke about Elizabeth Warren and Twitter promptly tells him to STFU

Footage has emerged of Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) joking about Senator Elizabeth Warren (D) potentially being a trans woman.
Cruz made the comments at a rally in Nevada on Saturday.
Here’s the video of Ted Cruz joking that Elizabeth Warren might have a penis. @lawindsor pic.twitter.com/eZsQvVPD7Q
— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) August 14, 2022
“Elizabeth Warren told reporters that guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you a had a penis’,” Cruz said.
“Number one, that story is a lie. Produce this fictional person, because this human being does not exist. That’s not even 1/1024th percent true.
“But number two, in today’s Democrat Party, who do we know she doesn’t? Like for Democrats, how could you possibly know?”
His audience laughs.
“By the way, most Americans know this is ridiculous,” he continued. “Lia Thomas is a dude! He looks like Michael Phelps.”
This is not the first time Cruz has touched upon trans issues. Last month, at a Turning Point event, Cruz told the audience, “I’m Ted Cruz, and my pronoun is ‘kiss my ass’.”
Cruz has also voiced support for Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill and criticized Disney for its moves towards LGBTQ inclusivity. During a podcast in April, he baselessly suggested Disney was forcing gay sex on its audience: “In every episode now, they’re gonna have Mickey and Pluto going at it.”
His latest attempt at humor earned scorn online.
Well, if she does, that would make one of them. All Ted’s got is a pair of lips plastered against Trump’s treasonous ass.
— Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) August 13, 2022
The only penis in Ted’s possession is his phallus for a proboscis.
— Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 14, 2022
They are so obsessed with other people’s sexual parts. What’s up with that?
— Lynne Jackier (@YourNeighbor57) August 13, 2022
What is he doing in Nevada anyway? We never see him here in Texas, but sure did see Beto with 2,500 other Texans today.
— Marty (@MartyParty75023) August 13, 2022
Why does every Republican rally sound like a Netflix comedy special? It’s like they’re just up there telling random crazy unreal jokes and people are like, “damn right!”.
— Dodger (@dodgerradio) August 14, 2022
— Lulu O’Dallas 🌻 (@lululuvshollis) August 13, 2022
9 Comments
still_onthemark
“in today’s Democrat party…”
These Harvard graduate Republicans always have to say “Democrat party” in order to appeal to Trump’s toothless meth addict sibling-f***ing sh*t-kicking base.
LumpyPillows
It’s interesting to listen to how the republicans test their attacks with live audiences. Clearly they believe there are enough people who are frightened or angry with what’s going on with the TQIA part of our “alliances” to weaponize it. Mixing it with a favorite target like Warren is on brand. We should take notice and evaluate the strategy.
Ted is vile. He will say anything to retain power. While transparent, it is very dangerous for our democracy and LGBT rights and safety.
LeBlevsez
You know, Lumpy, there are old non-PC jokes that end with some variation of the punchline “We’re all equal. It’s just that [X] are more equal than [Y].” You obviously believe Trans people just aren’t quite as equal as the rest of us. That is bigotry.
And do you really believe republicans are not frightened or angry about equal rights for Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals? In spite of every public statement and party platform and Log Cabin rejection that republicans have issued? Even so called “centrist” republicans (Collins, Murkowski and whatever paltry et al you can scrape together) will only dare whisper about ‘being nicer’.
Pull your head out from twixt your LumpyPillows and accept that you have always been in the crosshairs of republicans and will always remain so, even if your attempts to abandon ‘TQIA’ succeed.
Mister P
I am happy to call him: “Kiss my ass”
kish
Like MTG, he’s in the business of self-promotion. He’s proven many times that he does not care about the people he represents, he only cares about his name being in the press. He knows what to say to
get laughs from his ignorant supporters.
Fahd
Worth repeating:
I do not like that Senator Cruz
I do not like his far right views
I do not like his stupid chin
I do not like his smarmy grin
I do not like him with a beard
I do not like him freshly sheared
I do not like what he just said
I do not like his boxy head
I do not like him wearing glasses
I do not like him greeting kids in classes
I do not like his stupid suits
I do not like cowboy boots
I do not like him when he sneezes
I do not like him eating cheeses
I do not like him in the leaves
I do not like him when he feeds
I do not like him by a wall
I do not like his tattoo at all
I do not like him in a room
I do not like him in Cancun
I do not like him playing ball
I do not like his face at all
From John Oliver
Max
Cruz making fun of someone simply exemplifies his truly unprofessional behavior that isn’t fit for a Federal employee, no matter the level. he’s immature and this underscores that this type of Republican has zero policies to talk about — it’s all about paychecks and bad mouthing, and nothing else.
Cam
The complete hatred and rage Republicans have when a woman speaks up is just so obvious.
Mr. Stadnick
He is a totally useless and pathetic ghost of a human being. His mother should be ashamed of herself.